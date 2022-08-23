'His political career is gone,' says analyst as Najib Razak begins jail sentence for 1MDB-linked conviction

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s highest court on Tuesday (Aug 23) upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal, a decision analysts said could slam the door to a political comeback.

"Under Malaysian law, Najib cannot stand for this election and the next election (if found guilty)," James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania, told AFP before the verdict was announced.

"Obviously, his political career is gone."

There has been speculation that polls may be held this year, though elections are not due until September 2023.

But Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser for think-tank Pacific Research Center of Malaysia, said one way out for Najib is to get the king's pardon.

"He could still apply for clemency (from the king)," he told AFP. "And if pardoned, as many expect, he could easily mount a comeback as his feudalistically minded supporters are numerous in number."

Oh said, however, that the current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - who belongs to the same United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party - must recommend a pardon.