Daily round-up, Aug 18: Najib's lawyer fails to discharge himself; remains of 2 children found in suitcases in New Zealand

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

The Federal Court denied a request by Najib Razak's lawyer to discharge himself from representing the former PM in his appeal to overturn his 1MDB-linked graft conviction.

“We are of the view that counsel has not shown cause to discharge himself. We deny his request to discharge himself,” said a judge.

Najib was found guilty on three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power by the High Court in July 2020, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million (US$47m).

The remains of two young children have been found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand.

The victims are thought to have been aged between five and 10 years old.

Police say the family that bought the suitcases are "understandably distressed".

They are working with Interpol to find the relatives of the victims.

Nightclub and bar owners were notified last month that all public entertainment licences for businesses at Orchard Towers would not be renewed come the middle of next year.

This is part of the authorities' efforts to manage the "law and order situation and disamenities" at the building.

The announcement has been greeted with shock and worry for some business owners there.

“All of a sudden, we saw this letter. It came as a shock ... How am I going to pay my debts now? What is going to happen to all my rental deposits,” one of them told CNA.

If you’re planning to the travel at the end of year, you should apply for a passport immediately if your passport has expired or has less than six months’ validity.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) says this will avoid another surge in application of passports and provide it sufficient time to meet demand for year-end travel.

To avoid unnecessary delay, those who choose to take a photo of themselves for their passport application should refer to the photo guidelines on ICA’s website.

