KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar had warned that allowing jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his first prison sentence under house arrest could affect the country’s political stability, international image, investments and economy, according to purportedly declassified Pardons Board minutes.

The minutes of the Sep 18 meeting, which have been circulating on social media, showed that Dusuki opposed the move, arguing that there were no legal provisions for house arrest under Malaysia’s law, and that Najib should continue serving his prison sentence in Kajang Prison.

“(Dusuki) said that the move would have implications on political stability, the country’s image at the international level, investments and the economy. He stressed that the prisoner should continue serving his sentence,” read the Malay-language minutes of the meeting, which lasted for 45 minutes at the Istana Negara and was chaired by Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh - who also sits on the Pardons Board - had shared Dusuki’s views and maintained the position she had taken at an earlier meeting, according to the minutes.

Fellow board member and former Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain also agreed with Dusuki’s views, but added that he would abide by the king’s final decision on the matter.