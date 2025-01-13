From behind bars, former PM Najib continues to rattle Malaysian politics with house arrest bid

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak, Malaysia’s most famed incarcerated politician, is roiling the country’s political waters with his bid to serve out his six-year jail sentence under house arrest.

But the high-stakes gambit, which analysts and lawyers noted has little legal basis for now, only serves to keep the country steeped in a political funk.

Najib’s latest political machinations have embarrassed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has been accused by supporters of the former premier of suppressing a controversial declaration of a house arrest by the country’s former king in a pardons decision that was issued just under a year ago.

NEW TWIST

On Saturday (Jan 11), the premier broke his silence over Najib's pardon application that the government had previously maintained was governed by the Official Secrets Act.

Anwar acknowledged that the addendum, issued in late January a year ago, was first sent to the then attorney-general, Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh.

“After the new Agong (king) ascended the throne, the AG then submitted it to Istana Negara (the palace),” he was quoted as saying by the local media. “That’s the situation. We didn’t hide it.”

It was the latest twist in a saga that has stretched for a year and saw another major milestone mere days earlier.

In Jan last year, the ex-king halved Najib's original jail term for corruption and money laundering for illegally receiving about US$10 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International.