Malaysian court releases convicted ex-PM Najib's passport for trip to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Court of Appeal on Monday (Oct 18) granted a request from former prime minister Najib Razak, who was convicted on graft charges last year, to temporarily release his passport so he can attend the birth of his grandchild in Singapore, a prosecutor said.

Najib was sentenced in July 2020 to 12 years' jail for corruption and money laundering in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at now-defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has denied wrongdoing and is out on bail pending an appeal.

The court on Monday allowed Najib to retrieve his passport from Oct 20 to Nov 22 so that he could be with his daughter who is expected to give birth in Singapore next month, media reported.

A prosecutor in Najib's case confirmed the reports to Reuters. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.