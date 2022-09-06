Logo
Najib files for review of Malaysia court's decision to uphold his graft conviction
Asia

Najib files for review of Malaysia court's decision to uphold his graft conviction

Najib files for review of Malaysia court's decision to uphold his graft conviction

File photo of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in Putrajaya, Malaysia on May 24, 2018. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

06 Sep 2022 11:01PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 11:01PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Tuesday (Sep 6) applied for a review of the Federal Court’s decision to uphold his conviction and sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Lawyer Rahmat Hazlan from Messrs Shafee & Co confirmed that the legal firm had filed the review on behalf of Najib, 69, which named the public prosecutor as the respondent. 

The Pekan MP is also asking to set aside the court’s decisions to dismiss his applications to recuse Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and to adduce additional information; and on the disqualification of Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali in the High Court trial.

Najib, who is currently serving his sentence in Kajang Prison, also sought a stay of execution of his conviction and sentence pending the hearing of his review application.

Malaysia's apex court, led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun, on Aug 23 rejected an appeal by Najib and confirmed his conviction and sentence of 12 years and an RM210 million fine, imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July 2020.

Najib’s previous attempt to overturn the ruling failed when the Court of Appeals in December 2021 upheld the High Court's decision.

Source: Bernama/jo

