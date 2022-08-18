From conviction to final appeal: Timeline of former Malaysian PM Najib’s 1MDB-linked corruption case

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Federal Court on Thursday (Aug 18) began hearing Najib Razak’s final appeal against the guilty verdict of his 1Malaysia Development Bhd-linked (1MDB) corruption case.

The court decided to proceed with the hearing after rejecting a request by Najib’s lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik to discharge himself from representing the former prime minister.

On Tuesday, the court rejected Najib's application to admit new evidence and for the case to be deferred for three to four months.

The court had set aside nine days from Aug 15 for Najib’s final bid against his conviction and jail sentence for misappropriating RM42 million (US$9.5 million) of funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Najib’s legal team filed the final appeal following the Court of Appeal’s decision in December 2021 to uphold the verdict of the High Court in July the year before. The High Court found him guilty on all seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail and handed a fine of RM210 million.

Besides this case, the former prime minister is also facing several other charges in court that are linked to 1MDB.