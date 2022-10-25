Najib video aired recently was recorded before he was jailed, says Malaysia prisons department

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's prisons department said a video of former prime minister Najib Razak that was aired on national television on Monday (Oct 24) was recorded before he was incarcerated.

"The Malaysia Prisons Department would like to make it clear that no media agency recorded a video involving Dato' Seri Najib on prison premises as has been claimed," it said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The statement said that the video was recorded by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) before Najib was jailed, adding that it was part of an episode for a series called "Kembara Keluarga Malaysia" (Malaysia Family Travels), on places of interest in Malaysia.

The episode aired on TV1 talked about the history and background of the city of Pekan, Pahang and was "not related to politics", the department added.

The department issued the statement following reactions by some netizens who questioned whether the video was recorded on prison premises.