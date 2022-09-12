Najib’s 1MDB trial cut short to allow him to see doctor for ‘dangerously high’ blood pressure

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial for Najib Razak’s case on misappropriating funds belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had to be cut short on Monday (Sep 12), after the High Court was told that the former prime minister’s health condition was “quite bad” and he needed medical attention.

The court was informed that Najib needed to be sent to hospital for medical attention as the high blood pressure medication that he was taking had given him adverse effects.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram, who is leading the prosecution team, told judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that he was informed by a Kajang Prison’s department officer on Monday morning that Najib’s condition was “quite bad”.

“The accused’s medication for blood pressure has been changed and it has adverse effects on him,” Mr Sri Ram was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He added that despite Najib’s health condition, he was prepared to be in court until 12.30pm.

By 2pm, Najib had to be taken to the hospital to see a doctor, said Mr Sri Ram. The judge agreed to adjourn the trial to allow Najib to seek medical attention.

The 69-year-old former prime minister was in court on Monday for his second 1MDB-linked corruption and money laundering case involving RM2.3 billion (US$466 million) of money belonging to a subsidiary under the fund.

He is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence after the Federal Court on Aug 23 upheld his conviction in the SRC International corruption case.