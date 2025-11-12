Malaysian rapper Namewee to be released on bail; no evidence showing he caused Taiwan influencer’s death: AG
Iris Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Namewee.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee is set to be released on police bail on Thursday (Nov 13), local media quoted the country’s Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar as saying on Wednesday night.
His impending release will mark the latest turn in the murder probe of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin, who was found dead in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub on Oct 22.
Dusuki was quoted by news outlet Malaysiakini as saying that there are currently no leads in the police probe that could connect the rapper to Hsieh’s death.
“Instructions have been given for further investigation to be conducted. So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer’s death,” he added.
“However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) will take appropriate action.”
New Straits Times (NST) also quoted Dusuki as confirming Namewee’s release when contacted by the news outlet.
"We are offering police bail. Thus far, there is no lead to show that he was involved in causing the death of the deceased,” he was quoted as saying by NST.
Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus had said in a brief statement on Wednesday evening that the case’s investigation paper was referred to AGC on Tuesday.
Wee turned himself in to the police in the early hours of Nov 5. His initial remand was due to end on Nov 10 but it was later extended by another three days.
Under Malaysian law, the police must either charge or release a suspect when the period of the second remand lapses.
Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.
Wee, 42, had reportedly found Hsieh, 31, unresponsive in the bathroom and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm.
The case was reclassified as murder on Nov 4 after being initially classified as sudden death.
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution has said authorities followed strict procedures in investigating Hsieh’s death, amid questions raised about the delay in reclassifying the case as murder.
Reports have suggested that it will take up to three months before the toxicology and post-mortem examination reports on Hsieh are completed.
Wee and Hsieh had a “special relationship”, Malaysian police have said.
“I do not need to reveal the full extent but it is a ‘special relationship’,” Fadil told reporters on Tuesday.
“They are friends, and they have other relationships that I will not get into,” he said in comments carried by local news outlet The Star.
Before turning himself in, Wee had been out on bail after being charged on Oct 24 with drug use and possession.
"I will fully cooperate with the police investigation to give an explanation to the public and the deceased’s family,” Wee wrote in an Instagram post in the early hours of Nov 5.
"I will not run away, in the past when I was wanted (by the police), I voluntarily reported myself each time and never fled.”
Wee is a Malaysian rapper and composer who has long courted controversy with his music. His songs have touched on issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption.
Hsieh was an influencer from Taichung city in Taiwan. She had about 545,000 followers on Instagram and 349,000 on Facebook, and often posted provocative content.
A murder charge in Malaysia carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.