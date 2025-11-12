Malaysian rapper Namewee to be released on bail; no evidence showing he caused Taiwan influencer’s death: AG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee is set to be released on police bail on Thursday (Nov 13), local media quoted the country’s Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar as saying on Wednesday night.

His impending release will mark the latest turn in the murder probe of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin, who was found dead in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub on Oct 22.

Dusuki was quoted by news outlet Malaysiakini as saying that there are currently no leads in the police probe that could connect the rapper to Hsieh’s death.

“Instructions have been given for further investigation to be conducted. So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer’s death,” he added.

“However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) will take appropriate action.”

New Straits Times (NST) also quoted Dusuki as confirming Namewee’s release when contacted by the news outlet.

"We are offering police bail. Thus far, there is no lead to show that he was involved in causing the death of the deceased,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus had said in a brief statement on Wednesday evening that the case’s investigation paper was referred to AGC on Tuesday.

Wee turned himself in to the police in the early hours of Nov 5. His initial remand was due to end on Nov 10 but it was later extended by another three days.

Under Malaysian law, the police must either charge or release a suspect when the period of the second remand lapses.