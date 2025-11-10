Malaysian rapper Namewee’s remand extended to Nov 13 amid Taiwanese influencer murder probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee will remain in detention after his remand was extended by another three days, as police continue their murder probe into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin.

Namewee's remand has been extended to Nov 13, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said in a statement on Monday (Nov 10). His lawyer Joshua Tay earlier confirmed the date with CNA.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, turned himself in to the police on Nov 5.

Local news outlet The Star quoted Tay as saying that his client is healthy and in good spirits.

“As of now, what I can say is that the police have said that their investigations have not been completed,” Tay was quoted as telling the media outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

Wee’s initial remand was due to end on Nov 10, but local media had cited the police as saying a day earlier that they would be applying for an extension.

“Yes, we will apply for an extension on Monday,” Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam was quoted as saying by The Star on Sunday.