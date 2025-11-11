Rapper Namewee and late Taiwanese influencer had ‘special relationship’, Malaysian police say

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee and the late Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin had a “special relationship”, Malaysian police said as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding her death in a Kuala Lumpur hotel last month.

“I do not need to reveal the full extent but it is a ‘special relationship’,” Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus told reporters on Tuesday (Nov 11).

“They are friends, and they have other relationships that I will not get into,” he said in comments carried by Malaysian news outlet The Star.

Fadil also told reporters that Hsieh’s body has yet to be claimed, as police are still awaiting the toxicology report.



“That will take time,” Fadil said.

“We will determine our suggestions to the deputy public prosecutor in the near future,” he added.

Hsieh, 31, who shot to fame on TikTok and OnlyFans, was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22.



She had reportedly been working on a video project at the time with Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee.



Wee, 42, was the last person seen with Hsieh at the hotel at around 1.40pm on Oct 22, Malaysian police said.



He was arrested at the hotel and later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC.



He was charged with possession and use of drugs, and released on bail after pleading not guilty in court on Oct 24.

