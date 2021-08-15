NATO maintains diplomatic presence in Kabul despite Taliban advances

NATO is maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and helping to keep the city's airport running, a NATO official told Reuters on Sunday (Aug 15) as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

"NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan," the official said, adding the security of the alliance's personnel was paramount and NATO would continue to adjust as necessary.

The official did not respond to questions on whether NATO planned to hold a crisis meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days.

After almost two decades, NATO this summer completed military operations in Afghanistan and withdrew most troops from the country.