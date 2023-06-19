Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heatwave in 2 most populous states

LUCKNOW, India: At least 96 people died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday (Jun 18), with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heatwave.

The deaths happened in northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar where authorities warned residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime.

All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 54, were reported in Ballia district, about 300km southeast of Lucknow, the state capital. Authorities found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

S. K. Yadav, a medical officer in Ballia, said in the past three days, some 300 patients were admitted to the district hospital for various ailments aggravated by heat.

Due to the gravity of the situation, authorities cancelled leave applications of medical personnel in Ballia and provided additional hospital beds in the emergency ward to accommodate the influx of patients.

Officials said most of the admitted patients are aged 60 and above, exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties and heart-related issues.

R.S. Pathak, a resident of Ballia who lost his father on Saturday, said that he witnessed an increased flow of patients at the hospital’s emergency ward, while he was attending to his father.

“This has never happened in Ballia. I have never seen people dying because of the heat in such a large number,” he said. “People fear venturing out. The roads and markets are largely deserted.”

Ballia, along with central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is currently grappling with oppressive heat.