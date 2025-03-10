Nearly 300 Indians repatriated from Myanmar scam centres

BANGKOK: Nearly 300 Indians flew home through Thailand on Monday (Mar 10) after being released from scam centres in Myanmar, officials in the kingdom said, as part of efforts to shut down the illegal online fraud operations.

Authorities in Myanmar, under pressure from ally China, have cracked down in recent weeks on the scam compounds that have flourished in the country's lawless borderlands.

Around 7,000 workers from at least two dozen countries have been freed, the majority of them Chinese, but many have been languishing in squalid conditions in temporary holding camps on the Myanmar-Thai border.

A group of Indian officials crossed into Myanmar to accompany seven buses taking the freed Indian nationals - as well as three more carrying their luggage - to Mae Sot airport in northwest Thailand.