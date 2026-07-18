Negeri Sembilan election campaign begins after 103 candidates confirmed; BN, PN to campaign for each other

KUALA LUMPUR: Campaigning for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election officially began on Saturday (Jul 18) after the Election Commission announced that all 36 seats are up for grabs, with a total of 103 candidates vying for them.

The 36 constituencies will see 11 straight fights, 21 three-cornered contests, two four-cornered contests and two five-cornered contests.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will contest in all the constituencies, while the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition will field 25 candidates. The state was previously jointly run by the two coalitions, replicating a power-sharing model of the federal unity government.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – which is contesting in the election on its own - will field 24 candidates, potentially setting up fights with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that it is still a part of. This comes amid rifts within the opposition coalition.

PN, which is led by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), will contest in 11 seats. Three candidates from smaller parties and four independents complete the field.

The Election Commission said 94 of the candidates are men and nine are women. The youngest is 23, while the oldest is 70.

In the previous election held in 2023, PH won 17 of the 36 state seats, followed by BN with 14. PN won the remaining five seats, including two by Bersatu.