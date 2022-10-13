Nepal gears up for polls: Managing ties with Asian superpowers China, India crucial for country

KATHMANDU: Managing relations with its two superpower neighbours China and India will be a critical task for Nepal’s next government, as the country heads to the polls in November.

Foreign policy has already been made a hot-button issue ahead of the parliamentary elections in Nepal, which is sandwiched between India and China.

Diplomatic relations will be among the biggest challenges facing the 275 lawmakers who will be elected to the country’s House of Representatives in November.

Domestically, high inflation and a stagnant economy also feature high on the agenda of the nation of 29 million people.