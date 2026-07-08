Nepal court convicts ex-ministers over Bhutan refugee scam

KATHMANDU: A Nepali court has convicted two former government ministers for taking money from citizens with the false promise of international resettlement as refugees, officials said on Wednesday (Jul 8).

Former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi was convicted of offences against the state, fraud and organised crime, according to the Kathmandu District Court, which issued to the verdict on Tuesday.

Former interior minister Bal Krishna Khand was convicted of being an accomplice in the case, in which at least 15 people in total were convicted.

More than 100,000 ethnic Nepalis fled Bhutan in the early 1990s - around a sixth of the population - when the Buddhist kingdom made national dress compulsory and restricted the use of the Nepali language.

The Nepali-speaking Lhotshampa were called immigrants and stripped of citizenship rights when Bhutan's then-king introduced a "One Nation, One People" policy in 1985.

Many were then based in refugee camps in Nepal. A third-country resettlement programme began following the failure of years of negotiations to secure their return to Bhutan, and ran from 2007 to 2018.

The majority were resettled in the United States. Thousands more found new homes in Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The racket involving the senior officials began only after that resettlement programme closed, taking large sums from Nepali citizens and promising to portray them as refugees so they could still qualify to go abroad.

"The district court on Tuesday convicted former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, as well as several other people guilty in fake Bhutanese refugee scam," Shiva Khatiwada, information officer at the Kathmandu District Court, told AFP.

The court also acquitted seven defendants in the case.

Those convicted will be sentenced on Jul 13, the officer added.

The case involved hundreds of victims, who said the racket took their cash but then did nothing to help them, according to Nepali media.

Nepali police made the first arrests in March 2023 after several victims filed a complaint.