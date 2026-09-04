Nepali foreman rescued from tunnel says he stayed behind to help others

KATHMANDU: When the mountain gave way above the Nepali power plant where Sanjay Shah worked, he had a choice: flee or stay. He chose to stay and help.

The mechanical foreman was rescued on Friday (Sep 4) alongside another worker, nine days after a wall of ice, rock and debris levelled the valley where the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station was located, providing a rare glimmer of hope in search operations for thousands missing after the unprecedented disaster.

"I was in the control room in the tunnel. Normally there are four to six people there, but there could have been 40 to 45 people that day," the 30-year-old told army officials from a stretcher, an oxygen mask strapped to his face, in a video shared by the Nepali authorities.

"My responsibility was to save everyone's lives. When there was such a big accident, it was not right for me to run away."

Shah said he had warned the others the moment word came of the disaster upstream, urging them to flee. He never made it out himself. By the time he turned to run, there was no time left.