Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 Beijing China Wellness Malaysia Federal Reserve climate change
Logo

Asia

Indian climber dies on Himalayan peak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 Beijing China Wellness Malaysia Federal Reserve climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indian climber dies on Himalayan peak

Indian climber dies on Himalayan peak

Mount Kanchenjunga is the world's third-highest peak (Photo: AFP/DIPTENDU DUTTA)

06 May 2022 05:11PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 05:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KATHMANDU: An Indian climber has died in Nepal near the summit of the world's third-highest peak, expedition organisers said on Friday (May 6), the third fatality of this year's busy Himalayan spring climbing season.

Narayanan Iyer, 52, died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200m, near the top of Mount Kanchenjunga.

"He was slower than others and we had two guides assist him. He was very exhausted, couldn't continue and collapsed," Nivesh Karki of expedition company Pioneer Adventure told AFP.

Karki said that Iyer's family had been informed and the company is working out details for the recovery of his body.

Nepal has issued 68 permits to foreign climbers for the 8,586-metre Kanchenjunga this season and several made it to the summit on Thursday.

Iyer is the third climber to die in Nepal this year.

Last month, a Greek climber died on the 8,167-metre Dhaulagiri after he fell ill while descending.

Days later, a Nepali climber who was carrying equipment uphill was found dead on Mount Everest.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's highest peaks, usually attracts hundreds of adventurers during the spring climbing season, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

The country only reopened its peaks to mountaineers last year after the pandemic shut down the industry in 2020.

But with coronavirus cases receding, expedition operators in Nepal are hopeful of a busier climbing season this year.

Nepal's government has already issued permits to 918 mountaineers for the season, including 316 for Mount Everest.

Source: AFP/ac

Related Topics

Nepal

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us