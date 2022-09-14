'Just doing my job,' says record-setting Nepali climber

"I felt like the Korean climbers would not be able to summit the mountain, but I had to as I would not get work if I returned unsuccessfully," he said.

DEATH ZONE

Nepali guides - usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Mount Everest - are considered the backbone of the climbing industry in the Himalayas. They carry the majority of equipment and food, fix ropes and repair ladders.

It can be a perilous occupation. Altitudes above 8,000m are considered a "death zone", where there is not enough oxygen in the air to sustain human life for long periods.

On average, 14 people die every year on the eight eight-thousanders in Nepal. About a third of deaths on Mount Everest are Nepali guides and porters, underscoring the risks they take to enable their clients' dreams of reaching the world's highest peaks.

"I have seen many dead bodies while going up or descending the mountain," said Sherpa.

"I am walking the same route or the same mountain," he added. "How would my family and children live if I met the same fate?"

YAK FARMER

Sherpa grew up in Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal - an impoverished and remote rural area that includes Makalu, the world's fifth-highest mountain.

He was farming potatoes and corn, and grazing yaks at the age of 30 - when many of his peers were making more money on the peaks.

"I used to ask myself, if those who could not even carry as much as me were returning to the village after climbing mountains, why couldn't I?" he said.