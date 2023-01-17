Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Nepal plane crash: Final moments of Yeti Airlines flight seen in video filmed by passenger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Nepal plane crash: Final moments of Yeti Airlines flight seen in video filmed by passenger

At least 70 people were killed when the ATR 72 aircraft crashed, making it Nepal's worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

Nepal plane crash: Final moments of Yeti Airlines flight seen in video filmed by passenger

Moments before Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed, passenger Sonu Jaiswal filmed himself, the cabin of the aircraft and the view from his window. His camera continued recording as the plane crashed and burst into flames. (Screengrabs: Reuters/Sonu Jaiswal)

17 Jan 2023 01:29PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 02:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A video has emerged showing the final moments of Yeti Airlines flight 691, which crashed in Nepal on Sunday (Jan 15).

In the clip, passenger Sonu Jaiswal records himself, the cabin of the aircraft and the view from his window as the Kathmandu-Pokhara flight neared its end. His camera continued recording as the plane crashed and burst into flames.

The footage was livestreamed on Facebook, BBC reported.

Moments before Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed, passenger Sonu Jaiswal filmed himself, the cabin of the aircraft and the view from his window. (Screengrab: Reuters/Sonu Jaiswal)
Moments before Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed, passenger Sonu Jaiswal filmed himself, the cabin of the aircraft and the view from his window. (Screengrab: Reuters/Sonu Jaiswal)
Moments before Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed, passenger Sonu Jaiswal filmed himself, the cabin of the aircraft and the view from his window. (Screengrab: Reuters/Sonu Jaiswal)

The video, which is just under one minute and 40 seconds long, is initially uneventful, and passengers could be heard chatting in the background.

About one minute in, the camera begins to shake violently with the picture obscured as turbulence hits the plane.

Passengers begin to scream, and about five seconds later a loud crash and explosion are heard.

The camera refocuses shortly after, with a fire seen blazing around an unidentified object. The picture then blurs out before the video cuts off.

The immediate aftermath of the crash of Yeti Airlines flight 691 is seen in a video recorded by passenger Sonu Jaiswal. (Screengrab: Twitter)
The immediate aftermath of the crash of Yeti Airlines flight 691 is seen in a video recorded by passenger Sonu Jaiswal. (Screengrab: Twitter)
The immediate aftermath of the crash of Yeti Airlines flight 691 is seen in a video recorded by passenger Sonu Jaiswal. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Reuters was able to confirm that the city seen from the plane in the video was Pokhara, as buildings matched satellite imagery.

Headrests seen in the video also carried the Yeti Airlines logo, and the configuration of the plane's wing corresponded with file imagery.

Reuters' version of the video cuts off before the turbulence begins.

Jaiswal was one of five Indian nationals on board the flight, according to the Hindustan Times.

At least 70 people were killed in the crash of the ATR 72 aircraft, making it Nepal's worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

Two passengers remain missing, although a local official has said that there is no chance of finding them alive.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but another video on social media shows the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it nears Pokhara airport. A loud explosion follows.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the aircraft, which may help investigators determine what caused it to crash in clear weather, were recovered on Monday.

Related:

Source: Agencies/CNA/kg(rj)

Related Topics

Nepal air crash

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.