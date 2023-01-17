Nepal plane crash: Final moments of Yeti Airlines flight seen in video filmed by passenger

SINGAPORE: A video has emerged showing the final moments of Yeti Airlines flight 691, which crashed in Nepal on Sunday (Jan 15).

In the clip, passenger Sonu Jaiswal records himself, the cabin of the aircraft and the view from his window as the Kathmandu-Pokhara flight neared its end. His camera continued recording as the plane crashed and burst into flames.

The footage was livestreamed on Facebook, BBC reported.