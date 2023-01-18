Relatives protest slow autopsy of Nepal plane crash victims

POKHARA, Nepal: Grieving relatives of plane crash victims in Nepal were growing impatient as they waited for authorities to conduct autopsies and hand the bodies for cremation.

The Yeti Airlines flight with 72 aboard plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas. There were no survivors.

"It has been four days, but no one is listening to us,” a heartbroken Madan Kumar Jaiswal said on Wednesday (Jan 18), as he waited outside the Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine.

He said he wanted the postmortem to be done quickly so that the families can receive the bodies of their loved ones.

"They are saying that they will do a DNA test. My daughter is dead,” said Ashok Rayamagi, father of another victim.

Authorities did not comment on the autopsies on Wednesday but several of the bodies were reported to be badly burned.