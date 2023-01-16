Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil'

POKHARA, Nepal: Nepali rescue workers scoured a debris-strewn ravine Monday (Jan 16) for more bodies from the mangled wreckage of a plane with 72 people on board, with hopes of any survivors now "nil", according to officials.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plummeted into the steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday morning, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster since 1992.

The cause was not yet known but a video on social media - verified by AFP partner ESN - showed the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it approached Pokhara airport. A loud explosion followed.

Nepal, which has a poor record on air safety, observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims.

Soldiers used ropes and stretchers to retrieve bodies from the 300m-deep ravine late into the night, with recovery efforts resuming on Monday.

Search and rescue efforts were earlier paused due to fog.