Nepal PM marks 100 days with fast change and few words

KATHMANDU: One hundred days after taking power promising sweeping reform, Nepal's 36-year-old rapper-turned-Prime Minister Balendra Shah has upended the government while remaining an elusive public figure.

The former mayor of Kathmandu, better known as "Balen", reached the milestone on Sunday (Jul 5) and has moved quickly since taking office.

Just a day after he was sworn in, police arrested former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and his ex-interior minister on the recommendation of an inquiry commission into the deadly September 2025 uprising that toppled Oli.

The two have since been released without charge while investigations continue.

Observers say that first move set the tone for the government's subsequent actions - fast and symbolically loaded but also often legally contested and executed with little patience for institutional processes.

Shah has kept an unusually low profile, preferring to communicate through social media and even delivering his victory speech as a rap song.

He has also avoided meetings with foreign envoys and relegated visits to neighbouring India and China, the traditional first stops of a Nepali prime minister, to his foreign minister.

"In three months, we know very little about the man we have elected as the prime minister," said journalist Pranaya Rana. "He needs to open up."