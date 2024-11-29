Nepal PM to make official visit to China

KATHMANDU: Nepal's premier will visit China next month, the foreign ministry said on Friday (Nov 29), a departure from the usual practice by the Himalayan republic's leaders of making India their first official destination.

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, who returned to power in July, departs for a four-day trip on Tuesday and is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold talks with Premier Li Qiang.

Oli, serving as prime minister for a third time this year, previously trod a fine balance between Nepal's two powerful neighbours but favoured Beijing in a bid to decrease his country's historical dependence on New Delhi.

"This visit will be focused on implementing earlier agreements that have slowed because of the pandemic and political changes in Nepal," Pradeep Gyawali, the deputy secretary of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) told AFP.

Gyawali said discussions would include prior investment deals including for the recently finished construction of an international airport in the tourist hub of Pokhara, with talk that the Chinese loan underwriting the project could be converted into a grant.

Nepali media reported that Oli likely chose Beijing as his first destination due to the absence of a formal invitation from New Delhi.