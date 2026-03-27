Nepali rapper Shah sworn in as prime minister

KATHMANDU: Nepal's rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as prime minister on Friday (Mar 27) after sweeping the first election since deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government last year.

The 35-year-old reformist and his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) dominated polls this month on a platform of youth-driven political change.

"I, Balendra Shah, in the name of the country and people, pledge that I will be loyal to the constitution," Shah said, dressed all in black, including his trademark dark sunglasses.

Crowds at the ceremony cheered and chanted his name after he formally took office, where he named key cabinet posts, including former youth activist Sudan Gurung as interior minister.

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising, which began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship in the nation of 30 million people.

Shah, better known as Balen, was sworn in a day after he released his first public statement since winning the Mar 5 elections, via a rap song posted on social media.

"The strength of unity is my national power," Shah sang in the song, which has racked up nearly three million views since being released on social media and streaming sites on Thursday evening.

Shah had remained silent publicly since his RSP party won the election in a landslide, winning a commanding majority of 182 in the 275-seat House of Representatives.

He campaigned alongside the RSP president, combative television host Rabi Lamichhane, 51, a former deputy prime minister and interior minister and now a fellow lawmaker who retains a pivotal role in power.

"My heart is full of courage, my red blood is boiling; my brothers stand with me, this time we will rise," Shah said in his song, over a video of him campaigning for election.

"May my breath not run out; I will run like a leopard," he added.

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, a former United Nations economic advisor, takes up the hard task of reforming Nepal's battered economy.

Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, a former education minister, must balance landlocked Nepal's relations between giants India and China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was swift to congratulate Shah on Friday, saying he looked forward to taking "India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights", he said in a statement.

China also congratulated Shah, with foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian telling reporters Beijing wanted to "deepen practical cooperation" with Nepal.