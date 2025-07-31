Rights groups urge Nepal to reverse Telegram ban

KATHMANDU: Rights groups on Thursday (Jul 31) urged Nepal to reverse a ban on the Telegram messaging app, calling the move a serious threat to freedom of expression and digital privacy.

The Himalayan nation blocked access to the app on Jul 18, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.

"The government's ban is a serious human rights violation and a discriminatory decision," said Taranath Dahal of Freedom Forum, a media freedom watchdog.

"This shows the government can ban any platform without transparency, which is extremely concerning."

Freedom Forum was among more than two dozen organisations to release a statement demanding an "immediate" reversal of the ban.

"The sudden, unlawful disruption has severely impacted journalists, human rights defenders, students, small businesses, and others who depend on the platform for essential day-to-day communication," said a statement released by #KeepItOn, an international coalition of civil society organisations.

Min Prasad Aryal, spokesperson for the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, confirmed the government's directive.

"We asked all internet service providers to block the app after receiving an order from the Prime Minister's Office," Aryal told AFP.

Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.

In August last year, the government lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok after the platform's South Asia division agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.

Telegram, launched in 2013, is a cloud-based messaging app known for its privacy features and support for large group chats and broadcast channels.

The app has an estimated billion users worldwide, but faces restrictions in some countries.

Telegram's Russian-born founder and chief executive Pavel Durov was briefly detained in France last year and questioned again this week about the platform's alleged complicity in criminal activity.