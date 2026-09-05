Nepal tunnel rescue revives hopes 10 days after flood

KATHMANDU: Rescuers in Nepal pulled a Chinese national alive on Saturday (Sep 5) from a tunnel buried by debris, as emergency response teams dug with new vigour in the search for missing people 10 days after catastrophic flooding.

A joint rescue team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army and foreign experts rescued the man from 225m inside the tunnel of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Rasuwa district, a military statement said.

A picture of the rescue published on the army's Facebook page shows the man, identified only as Luhaitao, with his arms around the shoulders of two camouflage-clad rescuers.

He looked alert but his hands were covered in thick, slimy mud.

"His health is currently being assessed and further search and rescue operations are continuing," the army said.