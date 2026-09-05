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Nepali woman rescued alive from buried home 10 days after flood
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Nepali woman rescued alive from buried home 10 days after flood

Nepali woman rescued alive from buried home 10 days after flood

This handout photograph taken and released on Sep 5, 2026, by Nepal Armed Police Force shows security personnel assisting a woman rescued from a flash-flood ravaged house at Betrawati in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (Photo: AFP/Handout/Armed Police Force of Nepal)

05 Sep 2026 07:48PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2026 07:50PM)
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NUWAKOT, Nepal: Rescuers pulled a Nepali woman alive on Saturday (Sep 5) from her home buried under thick mud and debris when the region was struck by massive flooding 10 days ago.

Emergency personnel said earlier they had rescued a Chinese man found alive inside a tunnel of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

Members of Nepal's Armed Police Force cheered as the mud-caked 64-year-old woman, Chandrika Shrestha, was pulled from her buried home in Nuwakot district.

"A police team found her as they were clearing the area. She has been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment," police deputy superintendent Iqbal Hawari told AFP.

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A video released by Nepal's Armed Police Force showed only a part of her house visible, with the lower floors completely submerged by thick sludge.

Emergency response teams have been working relentlessly to find survivors since a tsunami-like wall of water and mud swept through the China-Nepal border following a glacial and rock collapse on Aug 26.

So far, 1,344 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, according to the national disaster agency, with about 5,000 people missing.

In China, state media said 31 people had been killed and 531 were missing.

That takes the overall death toll to 1,375 people, with more than 5,500 missing.

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Source: AFP/bg

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