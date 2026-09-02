After Nepal’s catastrophic flood, scientists watch for what comes next

A week after a high-altitude collapse of rock and glacial ice sent water and debris surging across the Nepal-Tibet border region, scientists are closely watching the affected Himalayan valley for signs of further danger.

Experts warn that while the initial torrent has passed, it has left behind weakened terrain and huge amounts of mud and rock that could be set in motion again by monsoon rains.

Maximillian Van Wyk de Vries, assistant professor in natural hazards at the University of Cambridge, described the disaster as a “multi-hazard cascade” – where one hazard triggers another in a chain of events.

“This was a landslide of rock and ice that then cascaded and triggered this massive flood that caused so much damage. And we know there have been secondary landslides that have been triggered by it,” he said.

Van Wyk de Vries told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday (Sep 2) that scientists are closely monitoring both the source of the original collapse and the valley downstream for potential hazards.