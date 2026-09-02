Funerals in Nepal for missing, a week after deadly floods

NUWAKOT, Nepal: Nepali families were holding symbolic funeral ceremonies to "liberate the souls" of loved ones missing since deadly flash floods swept away their villages and homes in the Himalayan region a week ago.

Emergency teams have recovered more than 1,000 bodies, and nearly 4,500 people are missing after the gigantic wave of freezing water, rocks and debris triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse roared down the China-Nepal border on Aug 26.

After days of searching shelters and mortuaries, relatives of some of the missing lost hope and began conducting last rites.

"We had to do this to set his soul free, so that he is at peace and happy wherever he is," said Dolma Newar Tamang, flanked by her sobbing son, at a funeral for her husband.

He had been en route to China when the disaster struck.

"I saw the news and called him," she told AFP. "I called repeatedly, but he never picked up."

A week on from the colossal disaster, Nepali rescuers remained hopeful about finding survivors, particularly in multiple tunnels of hydropower plants across the region.

So far, rescuers have recovered only bodies from tunnels blocked by sludge, but teams were still digging, drilling and blasting through debris in the hopes of reaching survivors.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said he still hoped some of the thousands missing could be alive.

"Miracles do happen," he told AFP in an interview. "At this point, I do not want to completely give up hope."

"GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY"

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the catastrophe was "a serious indication that the risks we face in the Himalayan region are increasing alongside climate change".

"Climate change is a global contribution, and disaster response is also a global responsibility," he added in a post on Facebook.

Scientists say the Himalayas, the world's highest mountain range, are warming rapidly as global temperatures rise, accelerating glacier melt.

Glaciers in the wider Himalayan and Hindu Kush ranges are a crucial water source for around 240 million people in the mountainous regions, as well as for another 1.65 billion people in the South Asian and Southeast Asian river valleys below.