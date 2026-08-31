Nepal toll surges as rescuers struggle through 'unimaginable' disaster

NUWAKOT, Nepal: Rescuers struggled on Monday (Aug 31) through mud and debris for a sixth day, as the number of missing people soared to nearly 5,000 since tsunami-like glacial floods roared down from the China-Nepal border, creating an "unimaginable" disaster.

The latest confirmed death toll surged above 900, but the number of those unaccounted for is also climbing - with unidentified bodies buried in mass graves after DNA sampling.

The huge wave of freezing water, rocks and debris that smashed into villages and towns on Wednesday killed at least 903 people in Nepal and in Tibet, China, with at least 17 bodies pulled from rivers downstream in India.

Late on Sunday, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah called the disaster "unimaginable and heartbreaking".

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Rescue teams are in a race against time in treacherous conditions in a bid to free dozens of hydropower workers believed trapped in tunnels - digging, drilling and blasting through debris, a non-stop effort supported by teams from China, India and South Korea.

So far, three dead bodies have been pulled out of two tunnels, and the teams have found routes blocked with mud.

Amid the horror, there has been some hope; a six-year-old pulled out of the mud four days after the disaster on Friday was reunited with her parents after police found her crying for her mother.

"Her body was trapped in mud, but her head was outside," Nepali Armed Police spokesman Netra Bahadur Karki told AFP.

"She is out of danger and recovering at a hospital and has reunited with her family."