Nepal-Tibet disaster: Singapore to contribute US$100,000 as seed money for Red Cross fundraising

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will contribute US$100,000 (S$127,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) public fundraising appeal for communities affected by the devastating floods along the Nepal-China border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Aug 28).

The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts in Nepal and address the immediate needs of affected communities, MFA said.

The SRC launched its public fundraising appeal on Friday. As at 6pm, it had raised more than S$150,000 from over 900 donors.

The appeal will remain open until Nov 30.

"The funds raised will be channelled through the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and other humanitarian partners to support the ground operations and to address humanitarian needs and developments on the ground," SRC said.

Earlier this week, SRC pledged S$50,000 in humanitarian aid, which will support assistance such as the distribution of drinking water and emergency supplies like tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, first aid kits and body bags.

More than 1,000 people, including nine Singaporeans, remain missing in Nepal and neighbouring China after the floods.