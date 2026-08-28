Nepal floods trauma 'enormous': Red Cross

GENEVA: The Nepal-Tibet flood disaster has left an "enormous" level of trauma, the Red Cross said Friday (Aug 28), with early estimates suggesting 93,000 people may have been affected.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world's largest humanitarian network, fears the death toll from Wednesday's disaster, already above 500, will continue to rise.

"Due to roads and bridges having been washed out and both cell coverage and electricity cuts, we have not yet been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas," said David Fisher, the IFRC head of delegation for Nepal.

"The trauma of this event is enormous," he told a Geneva press conference, speaking from Kathmandu.

"Thousands of homes have been destroyed or suffered significant damage. We believe that at least 93,000 people have been affected and in great need."

Nepal's Red Cross has begun providing emergency relief, including food, water, hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets.