Nepal floods trauma 'enormous': Red Cross
"We believe that at least 93,000 people have been affected and in great need," says the IFRC head of delegation for Nepal.
GENEVA: The Nepal-Tibet flood disaster has left an "enormous" level of trauma, the Red Cross said Friday (Aug 28), with early estimates suggesting 93,000 people may have been affected.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world's largest humanitarian network, fears the death toll from Wednesday's disaster, already above 500, will continue to rise.
"Due to roads and bridges having been washed out and both cell coverage and electricity cuts, we have not yet been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas," said David Fisher, the IFRC head of delegation for Nepal.
"The trauma of this event is enormous," he told a Geneva press conference, speaking from Kathmandu.
"Thousands of homes have been destroyed or suffered significant damage. We believe that at least 93,000 people have been affected and in great need."
Nepal's Red Cross has begun providing emergency relief, including food, water, hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets.
The floods and landslides that struck Nepal and China's autonomous Tibet region saw a tsunami-like wall of water bury homes, smash bridges and sweep away vehicles.
UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said on X that the United Nations was "moving at speed to save lives".
Lila Pieters Yahia, the UN resident coordinator for Nepal, said drinking water was being airlifted into affected areas.
"The damage is just incredible," she told the press conference, speaking from the field, adding that more than 40 bridges had been destroyed or badly damaged and "over 40km of road completely destroyed".
She said search and rescue operations were the government priority.
"CASCADING HAZARDS"
"We haven't seen a mountain hazard event like this for a very, very long time," Kamal Kishore, head of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, told the press conference.
"It's really immense and we are still coming to grips with the extent of the damage."
He said the disaster was still unfolding in an ecosystem where one disaster could trigger "a range of cascading hazards".
The UN children's agency UNICEF said at least 14 children were confirmed dead.
"Sadly, we're only seeing the beginning of this tragedy," spokesman Ricardo Pires told reporters.
"For those who survived, the emergency is far from over. Children now face increased risks of disease, malnutrition, violence and exploitation, as well as the psychological impact of what they have experienced."
He said 18 schools had been destroyed and another 20 damaged, with an estimated 10,000 children urgently needing support to continue their education.
The World Health Organization said eight health workers were missing and six health facilities had been damaged.
"The priority is to ensure continuity of health services," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.
He said the UN health agency had delivered surgical masks and gloves and body bags to Nepal.