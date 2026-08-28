Logo
Logo

Asia live

Nepal-Tibet floods: Authorities warn lakes could breach and cause another flooding as search for survivors continues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live Asia

Nepal-Tibet floods: Authorities warn lakes could breach and cause another flooding as search for survivors continues

More than 1,000 people are still missing and almost 400 confirmed dead.

Nepal-Tibet floods: Authorities warn lakes could breach and cause another flooding as search for survivors continues

Nepali Army personnel comfort twin infants during rescue operations in the aftermath of flash floods, at Trishuli camp in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Aug 27, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Prabin Ranabhat)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

28 Aug 2026 09:03AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2026 09:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rescue operations continue for a third day on Friday (Aug 28) after a massive flood swept through a river valley in Nepal and the Tibet region of China.

More than 1,000 people are still missing and almost 400 confirmed dead.

Authorities have warned of fresh flooding as waters continue to build up in lakes surrounding the disaster site.

Follow our live updates:

 

 

 

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

Nepal China flash flood landslide
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement