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Nepal-Tibet floods: Authorities warn lakes could breach and cause another flooding as search for survivors continues
More than 1,000 people are still missing and almost 400 confirmed dead.
Rescue operations continue for a third day on Friday (Aug 28) after a massive flood swept through a river valley in Nepal and the Tibet region of China.
More than 1,000 people are still missing and almost 400 confirmed dead.
Authorities have warned of fresh flooding as waters continue to build up in lakes surrounding the disaster site.
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