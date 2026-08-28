Nepal does not need foreign rescue help with flood, foreign ministry says

KATHMANDU: Nepal does not need help from other countries to conduct search and rescue operations after a devastating flash flood wrecked towns, its foreign ministry said on Friday (Aug 28).

"The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and rescue operation. For now we don’t require such help,” Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

This comes as Nepal's government has received both official and unofficial requests from countries and organisations to deploy their own search and rescue teams, said a senior foreign ministry official, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

The Nepali newspaper added that the government has responded by saying that Nepal's own security agencies are capable of handling the operation.



Among those who have requested to send their own search and rescue teams are officials from India, China, US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



South Korea's foreign ministry said it will "keep negotiating with Nepal over the matter".

Seoul has pledged US$1 million in humanitarian assistance through international organisations, its foreign minister said on X.

Nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 were stranded, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.