Nepal votes in key post-uprising polls 

KATHMANDU: Nepal votes Thursday (Mar 5) for a new parliament, six months after deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government - a high-stakes showdown between an entrenched old guard and a powerful youth movement.

Key figures contesting for power include the Marxist former prime minister seeking a return to office, a rapper-turned-mayor bidding for the youth vote, and the newly elected leader of the powerful Nepali Congress party.

Nearly 19 million voters will choose who replaces the interim government in place since the September 2025 uprising, in which at least 77 people were killed, and parliament and scores of government buildings were torched.

Youth-led protests under a loose Gen Z banner began as a demonstration against a brief social media ban, but were fed by wider grievances at corruption and a woeful economy.

Sushila Karki, the interim prime minister, has urged people to vote "without any fear", and thousands of soldiers and police are deployed at polling centres.



The polls, which open at 7am local time (9.15am, Singapore time), are one of the most hotly contested elections in the Himalayan republic of 30 million people since the end of a civil war in 2006.

The election has seen a wave of younger candidates promising to tackle Nepal's woeful economy, challenging veteran politicians who have dominated for decades and argue that their experience guarantees stability and security.

"We are so hopeful," said Sashi Gurung, 33, who will vote in Kathmandu.

"This election is not a normal election. This is going to be one of the changing points for Nepalis, for Nepal."