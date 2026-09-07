Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds but tough conditions persist

KATHMANDU: Nepali rescuers faced challenging conditions on Sunday (Sep 6) as search operations after catastrophic floods entered a 12th day, buoyed by the extraordinary rescues of four survivors.

The glacial and mountain collapse on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,385 people and left more than 5,500 missing across the two countries.

Rescuers found two more people alive on Saturday, joining two saved the day before in what have been described as miraculous tales of survival.

Three of those have been found in hydropower tunnels where the government initially said it believed more than 100 workers could be alive.

"Search and rescue is going on at the tunnels despite geography, adverse weather and lack of connectivity," Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha told AFP.

Rescue workers were experiencing "multiple challenges", he said.

The wall of icy water and debris tore through mountain districts on August 26, destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure.