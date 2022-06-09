In Nepal's capital, piles of garbage put off tourists and residents

KATHMANDU: British tourist Richard McSorley walked past a stinking heap of garbage in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Thursday (Jun 9), reminiscing the much cleaner temple-studded city he had visited decades ago for the first time.

"If I was a new tourist I would be disgusted," the 48-year-old told Reuters, pointing to a pile of trash by the side of a street in Kathmandu, where the government is keen to draw more tourists after the country's cash-strapped economy was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For weeks, proper disposal of waste has become a chronic problem in the hill-ringed city after attempts to dump garbage in a small landfill site at a village outside Kathmandu was met with resistance from local residents.