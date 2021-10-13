Squid Game becomes Netflix's biggest-ever launch hit

LOS ANGELES: Dystopian South Korean drama Squid Game has become Netflix's most popular series launch, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

The unprecedented global viral hit imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children's games.

While the victor can earn millions in cash, losing players are killed.

Spreading around the world by word of mouth, especially via social media, Squid Game has topped Netflix charts in more than 80 countries.

"Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans - making it our biggest series launch ever!" tweeted Netflix.



The series reached that total in 27 days, since its release on Sep 17, easily outpacing UK costume drama Bridgerton, which was streamed by 82 million accounts in its first 28 days.



Netflix gives limited information on viewing figures for its platform and cuts the data it does provide in various ways. The 28-day debut figures it released for Bridgerton and other shows included any account that watched an episode for at least two minutes.