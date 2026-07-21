Network School in Johor’s Forest City ordered to cease operations after business licence revoked

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: Tech startup Network School has been ordered to cease all operations at its Forest City premises in Johor from Wednesday (Jul 22) following a revocation of its business licence by state authorities.

The decision by Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) on Tuesday is the latest twist in the saga after Network School’s American founder Balaji Srinivasan said over the weekend it would continue operations there.

The MBIP held a special full council meeting following inspections and enforcement checks at Network School’s premises between Jul 12 and Jul 20, local news outlet The Star reported.

The high-profile probe followed claims that Israeli nationals were among Network School’s participants and had entered Malaysia using passports from other countries. Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and bars the entry of Israeli passport holders.

The authorities have not found any travel-document violations so far.

But Johor authorities found that Network School had breached licensing conditions and premises usage requirements, and served it two notices last week. Balaji said last Saturday that Network School would have a “remedial period for both issues”.

CNA has reached out to Network School for comments on MBIP’s latest order to cease operations.