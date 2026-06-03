Fire sweeps through New Delhi building, killing at least 21 people

NEW DELHI: At least 21 people were killed when a fire ripped through a hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said, in one of the deadliest blazes in the Indian capital in recent years.

Building fires are common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and routine disregard for safety regulations.

The fire broke out in the morning at Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast in a congested neighbourhood in the south of the city, Delhi Police said in a statement.

"It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident," police said in a press statement.

It said rescue and search operations were continuing, with more than 40 people taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"There was reportedly a restaurant operating on the ground floor of the building ... it is most likely that the fire was connected to that restaurant," local administration official Jitendra Kumar told reporters.

Television visuals showed a building on fire, smoke billowing out and charred exteriors as residents watched from a narrow lane nearby.

They also showed two people jumping from a higher floor of the building.

Images from the scene showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze. Local residents also joined rescue efforts, helping evacuate people trapped inside and carrying some of the injured to safety.