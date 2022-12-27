Logo
Asia

New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel
A man walks across the lawns near India Gate on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, Dec 27, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

27 Dec 2022 04:10PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 04:10PM)
NEW DELHI: Low temperatures and fog in New Delhi hit air and rail movement on Tuesday (Dec 27) morning as a cold wave gripped the Indian capital with minimum temperatures dipping as low as 5.6 degrees Celsius.

With visibility of just 50m in some areas, Delhi Airport took to Twitter to alert passengers that flights not equipped to operate in such conditions "may get affected".

Local media reported that 15 trains to Delhi were also running late because of fog.

A man walks across a smoggy road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, Dec 27, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that "dense and very dense fog" was likely to continue over some parts of the city over the next 24 hours due to light wind and high moisture levels.

"Its intensity and spread (is) likely to reduce thereafter," the IMD said.

The IMD also forecast cold wave conditions in some areas over the northwest states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the next two days.

A cold wave is declared in the plains of India when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or falls 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

Source: Reuters/cm

India weather

