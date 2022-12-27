New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel

NEW DELHI: Low temperatures and fog in New Delhi hit air and rail movement on Tuesday (Dec 27) morning as a cold wave gripped the Indian capital with minimum temperatures dipping as low as 5.6 degrees Celsius.

With visibility of just 50m in some areas, Delhi Airport took to Twitter to alert passengers that flights not equipped to operate in such conditions "may get affected".

Local media reported that 15 trains to Delhi were also running late because of fog.