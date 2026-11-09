Indian capital New Delhi chokes with pollution after Deepavali fireworks

NEW DELHI: Toxic air in parts of India’s capital New Delhi soared to more than 58 times the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily limit on Monday (Nov 9), after fireworks for the Hindu festival of Deepavali, air monitor data showed.

Millions celebrate the annual festival of lights with fireworks in one of the world’s most polluted capitals, worsening winter smog fuelled by vehicle emissions, farm fires and industry.

The Supreme Court in November allowed the limited use of so-called “green” firecrackers, designed to produce fewer emissions, during Deepavali.

But restrictions are routinely flouted, with the city reverberating with explosions.

On early morning of Nov 9, around eight hours after the peak of the bursting fireworks, levels of cancer-causing PM 2.5 microparticles hit 879 micrograms per cubic metre in the Mandir Marg locality, according to monitoring organisation IQAir, which cited data from a city government station.

That is nearly 59 times the WHO’s recommended daily maximum.