Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

New migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

New migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico

New migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico
Migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean walk in a caravan heading to the U.S., in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
New migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico
Migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean walk in a caravan heading to the U.S., in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
New migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico
Migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean walk in a caravan heading to the U.S., in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
05 Sep 2021 01:32AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAPACHULA, Mexico: A migrant caravan of around 400 people, including many children, set off from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula for the United States on Saturday (Sep 4), just a couple of days after security and migration officials dispersed another large group.

Mostly comprising Central Americans and Haitians, the caravan left at around 7:30am local time from a park in Tapachula where they had been staying, ignoring an earlier attempt by security forces to make them give up, a Reuters witness reported.

Many in the group, which included Venezuelans and other South Americans, said they were fleeing poverty and violence at home as they began trekking towards the town of Huixtla.

This week Mexican officials gradually broke up another caravan as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he wanted undocumented migrants to stay in southern Mexico, while also urging the U.S. government to help them find work.

Sharon, a 31-year-old Honduran wearing a Minnie Mouse face mask, said after spending a year living in Tapachula struggling to support her three children by selling gum, she felt she had to make a bid to reach the United States.

"I've handed in paperwork, but nothing ever gets fixed," she said tearfully. "Just appointments and more appointments. I am scared, but if I don't get out of here, I'm not going to get work," she said, declining to give her last name.

Some of the migrants travelling in the caravan earlier this week complained they had been subject to brutal treatment by Mexican officials, and the government's National Migration Institute condemned incidents of violence captured on video.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us