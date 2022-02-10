New North Korea nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile testing would trigger instant crisis, South Korea's Moon says

SEOUL: A resumption of North Korea's nuclear weapon or long-range missile tests would "instantly" send the peninsula back into crisis, outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in said this week, calling for measures to prevent that from happening.

A record month of North Korean missile testing in January highlighted failures of Moon's efforts to engineer a breakthrough as his term ends in May, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested he could order new nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches for the first time since 2017.

"If North Korea's series of missile launches goes as far as scrapping a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula may instantly fall back into the state of crisis we faced five years ago," Moon said in a written interview with media in Seoul scheduled for publication on Thursday (Feb 10).

"Preventing such a crisis through persistent dialogue and diplomacy will be the task that political leaders in the countries concerned must fulfil together," he added.

Moon had expressed concern that the series of missile tests was so close to the Mar 9 presidential election in South Korea, where the candidate from Moon's Democratic Party is in a tight race with a conservative opponent.

Moon admitted he appears to have run out of time, saying it is unlikely a last-minute summit with Kim or the adoption of his proposal for a declaration ending the 1950-1953 Korean War would happen before he leaves office.

Still, he said the United States and South Korea have agreed on the text of the declaration, and that a summit between Kim and US President Joe Biden "is just a matter of time" if all sides wish to avoid a crisis.

"Since dialogue is the only way to resolve problems, a meeting between President Biden and Chairman Kim is expected to take place eventually," he said.