New Thai carrier Really Cool Airlines to begin operations by end of the year

A new full-service Thai carrier, Really Cool Airlines, will begin operations by the end of the year.

The airline will announce its flight routes by June this year, said CEO Patee Sarasin on Tuesday (Mar 21), adding that the focus is on international flights.

“We are excited and ready to introduce Really Cool Airlines to give an extraordinary experience to passengers,” said Mr Patee.

The airline's slogan is "We Fly the Future" and it will be positioned midway between a luxury and budget carrier, he added.

According to news outlet Thaiger, Really Cool Airlines began in the virtual space as a game, created with the goal of becoming a full-service physical airline.

Mr Patee, who was formerly the CEO of low-cost airline Nok Air, reportedly partnered with blockchain pioneers to launch “a unique company”.



He said the new carrier will surpass previous standards and he promised enhanced safety and service.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who was present at the announcement, said: “Apart from giving extraordinary experience to passengers, this airline will help boost the recovery of Thai tourism.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand targets attracting 30 million foreign tourists in 2023, about 80 per cent of the 39 million who arrived during the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to The Nation Thailand.

The agency said that Thailand must increase the number of airlines and flights serving in the country to reach this target.

“Yesterday, our future was uncertain. Our economy, in turmoil. Today, the dark clouds have passed. And we can take back to the skies,” Really Cool Airlines said on its website.