New UN Myanmar envoy 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence

YANGON: The new United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday (Dec 27) said she was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents.

Nationwide protests against the military's February coup have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis led by the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian nations have so far made little headway, with the generals refusing to engage with opponents of their power grab.

Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar", she said in her first statement since she was appointed in October.

She also called for "all parties to... allow humanitarian assistance to be provided to those in need, including those forced to flee the violence", and for all sides to come to a new year ceasefire.